MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 91,722 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. 1,014,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

