MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 460,275 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,275 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

SYF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 2,892,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,820. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

