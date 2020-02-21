Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $319,000 in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 373,505 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $319,000 in Spirit Realty Capital Inc
Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $319,000 in Spirit Realty Capital Inc
Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $324,000 in Aecom
Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $324,000 in Aecom
Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc
Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc
Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co.
Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report