Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $319,000 in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 373,505 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

