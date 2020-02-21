Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $37.54. 78,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,207. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.