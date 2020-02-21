Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $324,000 in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aecom alerts:

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,730. Aecom has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.