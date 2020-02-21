Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,256,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

