Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.50. 12,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.51 and its 200-day moving average is $364.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.31 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

