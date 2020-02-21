Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after buying an additional 464,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Incyte by 217.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 357.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.
In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
