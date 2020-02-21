Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after buying an additional 464,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Incyte by 217.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 357.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

