Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 5,887 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,354,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

