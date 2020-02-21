Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $16,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 147,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 666.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 138,956 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of ARW traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.96. 13,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

