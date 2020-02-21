Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $357,000 Investment in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 332,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,606,000 after purchasing an additional 199,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,308. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.