Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OC traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 70,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

