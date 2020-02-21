Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

