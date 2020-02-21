Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,287 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 145,927 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after buying an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.98. 1,075,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

