Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,492,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 385.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

