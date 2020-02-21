Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $14,777,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,633. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

