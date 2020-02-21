Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,025 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $27.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

