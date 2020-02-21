Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $59.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,093.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,962.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,825.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,042.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

