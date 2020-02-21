Lincoln National Corp Has $588,000 Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 538,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,796. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $131.63 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

