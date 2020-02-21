Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,707 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

