Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.06. 191,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

