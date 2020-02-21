Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 743 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 709,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

