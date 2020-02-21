Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

