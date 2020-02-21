Lincoln National Corp Takes $605,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,536,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,276 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 597,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,426,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,068. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

