Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 117,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

