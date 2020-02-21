Lincoln National Corp Invests $602,000 in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth $50,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 124,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

