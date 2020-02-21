Lincoln National Corp Buys 880 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the third quarter valued at $48,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 243,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

