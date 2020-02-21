Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

FVC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 24,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,806. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $29.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

