Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RDIV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. 2,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,115. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

