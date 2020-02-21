Lincoln National Corp Has $613,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 304,792 shares of company stock worth $94,547,663 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.