Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.87. 520,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

