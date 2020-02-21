Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 107,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 271,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 60,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 108,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 159,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 780,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,898. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

