Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,564 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. 1,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,685. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

