Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 11,725 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Globe Life by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,453,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,168. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.42. 120,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,946. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $111.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.17.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

