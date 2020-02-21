Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,139 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,512,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Paypal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,496. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.