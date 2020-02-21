Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,009,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 114,335 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 391,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 220,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

