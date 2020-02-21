Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Diageo by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Diageo by 51.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.63. 146,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.97 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

