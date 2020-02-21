Lincoln National Corp Acquires 522 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.