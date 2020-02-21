Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.37. 224,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,635. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $71.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

