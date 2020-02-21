Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 79,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of RNP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.23. 1,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

