Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,684 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 804,190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198,676 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. 181,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

