Lincoln National Corp Has $728,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,900,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.38. 20,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,824. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

