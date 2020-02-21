Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

