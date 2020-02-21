Lincoln National Corp Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $82.51. 96,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

