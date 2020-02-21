Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,461 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

