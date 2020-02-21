Lincoln National Corp Has $740,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 885,155 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

