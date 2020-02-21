Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,276,000 after buying an additional 215,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,933,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,507,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 861,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,236,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. 1,558,291 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

