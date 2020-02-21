Lincoln National Corp Buys 14,500 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.28% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGDJ stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

