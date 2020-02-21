Lincoln National Corp Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 6.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 30.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 233,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 1,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,726. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $25.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

