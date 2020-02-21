Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of Square stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,136. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.51, a P/E/G ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.